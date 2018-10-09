Matthews Effects Announces The Cosmonaut V2 Void Reverb/Delay Pedal

Matthews Effects has unveiled The Cosmonaut V2, an updated iteration of its popular reverb pedal. The new pedal offers three new algorithms: "Sputnik," a classic modulated plate reverb; "Luna 2," a dark modulated reverb ideal for ambient layering and soundscapes; and "Vostok 1," an analog-voiced tape delay.

Other new features include alt control, which allows the user, via three knobs on the "top" row that have been duplicated on the "bottom" row, to jump between different sounds on the same reverb or two different reverbs entirely by accessing toggle switches at the top of the pedal. There is also 100% wet mix control, a 100mA power draw and an option of either tail or “hard-cut” bypass mode.

The Cosmonaut V2 Void Reverb/Delay is available for $199.99. For more information and to purchase, visit Matthews Effects.