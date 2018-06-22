Meet the Jammy, a Portable Digital Travel Guitar

(Image credit: playjammy.com)

Ever wanted a guitar that can fit snugly into your backpack? Well, a new guitar called the Jammy might be just what you've been looking for.

Developed by RnD64, and funded—to the tune of over $169,000—by an Indiegogo campaign, the Jammy is a 17" long portable digital travel guitar that features 15 standard-sized frets and a detachable neck. Purportedly, the guitar can fit into most backpacks and is small enough to comply with most airlines' carry-on regulations.

The battery-powered guitar features two audio outputs—1/8" and a 1/4" jacks—allowing guitarists to stick in regular earphones or plug straight into an amp. The guitar's sound is both generated and processed on board, so different effects can be used without the need of a mobile app.

(Image credit: playjammy.com)

However, the Jammy does have an accompanying mobile app, featuring an auto-recording feature that captures everything users play and allows them to retrieve their sessions. It also features set backing tracks in a number of different genres.

The Jammy will be available later this year for $349. You can preorder the instrument right here.

For more info, head on over to playjammy.com.