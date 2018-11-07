Trending

Mitchell Guitars Announces New Terra Series Acoustics

All models in the affordable line boast mahogany backs and sides, rosewood fingerboards.

Mitchell has announced its new Terra Series line of acoustic guitars, which features five models: the T311CE Dreadnought Cutaway Acoustic-Electric, the T313CE Auditorium-Size Cutaway Acoustic-Electric, the T331 Dreadnought Acoustic, the T333E-BST Auditorium-Size Acoustic-Electric and the T333CE-BST Auditorium-Size Cutaway Acoustic-Electric.

The guitars all boast mahogany backs and sides; mahogany necks with rosewood fingerboards and bridges; open-pore satin finishes and forward-shifted X-bracing. The four acoustic-electric models also feature Fishman Presys preamps and Fishman Sonicore pickups.

The Terra Series guitars have the following street prices: $279.99 (T311CE and T313CE); $199.99 (T331); $269.99 (T333E-BST) and $299.99 (T333CE-BST). 

For more information visit MitchellGuitars.com. 

