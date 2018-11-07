Mitchell Guitars Announces New Terra Series Acoustics

Mitchell has announced its new Terra Series line of acoustic guitars, which features five models: the T311CE Dreadnought Cutaway Acoustic-Electric, the T313CE Auditorium-Size Cutaway Acoustic-Electric, the T331 Dreadnought Acoustic, the T333E-BST Auditorium-Size Acoustic-Electric and the T333CE-BST Auditorium-Size Cutaway Acoustic-Electric.

The guitars all boast mahogany backs and sides; mahogany necks with rosewood fingerboards and bridges; open-pore satin finishes and forward-shifted X-bracing. The four acoustic-electric models also feature Fishman Presys preamps and Fishman Sonicore pickups.

The Terra Series guitars have the following street prices: $279.99 (T311CE and T313CE); $199.99 (T331); $269.99 (T333E-BST) and $299.99 (T333CE-BST).

For more information visit MitchellGuitars.com.