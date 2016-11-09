Trending

Mitchell Guitars Presents the MS Series

By

Built with a nod toward traditional, time-tested motifs, then re-imagined for the players of today, Mitchell electric guitars stand at the intersection where precision meets passion.

Today we’re featuring Mitchell’s MS Series guitar, which features a single cutaway body, slim-tapered set neck profile and string-though-body construction. The MS Series is ideal for rock, metal, blues and jazz players who appreciate proven, time-tested designs.

The Mitchell MS400 features a thin profile, mahogany body and an easy-playing shallow-C mahogany set neck design. A unique heel joint provides supreme playing comfort and upper fret access. The guitar includes dual humbucking paraffin-dipped alnico V pickups that reduce microphonics and unwanted feedback.

Separate volume controls for each pickup lets the player blend as needed, while a pull coil-tap allows players to split either humbucking pickup into a single-coil. The flame maple binding and purfling further enhance the high-end look. High-ratio locking tuners provide precise tuning, while the jumbo frets and string-thru body design offer increased sustain and bite.

Before delivery to dealers, all Mitchell electric guitars receive a complete stateside setup and quality control inspection to ensure exceptional playability. The MS400 is available in Black or Honeyburst with a AAA quilt maple veneer top.

Check out this video to find out more, and view the full list of features and specs below.

MS400 Features

  • Mahogany single cutaway body design with mahogany set neck and rosewood fretboard
  • H/H pickup configuration with paraffin-dipped alnico V pickups reduce microphonics and unwanted feedback
  • Deep Bevel Cutaway (DBC) design allows for complete fretboard access
  • Pull coil-tap function provides single-coil sounds from either humbucking pickup
  • Shallow-C profile, slim-taper neck feels comfortable in any player’s hands
  • High-ratio locking tuners and Graph Tech™ TUSQ XL reduced-friction nut enhance tuning stability
  • Traditional, adjustable TOM-style bridge and string-through body design for accurate intonation and solid tone
  • High-tensile strength fretwire for durability and smooth playability

MS400 Specifications

  • Mahogany body
  • Mahogany shallow-C one-piece set neck
  • Indian rosewood fretboard with 22 jumbo frets
  • 11.8” (300mm) neck radius
  • 24.75” scale length
  • HH pickup configuration
  • Paraffin-dipped alnico V pickups
  • Volume 1, Volume 2 and Master Tone
  • 3-position pickup switch
  • Pull coil-tap for each humbucking pickup
  • Traditional, adjustable TOM-style bridge and string-through body design
  • Graph Tech™ TUSQ XL friction-reducing nut
  • 18:1 high-ratio locking tuning machines
  • Attractive nickel hardware
  • Available in Black (BK) or Honeyburst with AAA quilt maple veneer top (QHB)

Find out more about Mitchell Guitars at mitchellguitars.com.