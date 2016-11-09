Mitchell Guitars Presents the MS Series

Built with a nod toward traditional, time-tested motifs, then re-imagined for the players of today, Mitchell electric guitars stand at the intersection where precision meets passion.

Today we’re featuring Mitchell’s MS Series guitar, which features a single cutaway body, slim-tapered set neck profile and string-though-body construction. The MS Series is ideal for rock, metal, blues and jazz players who appreciate proven, time-tested designs.

The Mitchell MS400 features a thin profile, mahogany body and an easy-playing shallow-C mahogany set neck design. A unique heel joint provides supreme playing comfort and upper fret access. The guitar includes dual humbucking paraffin-dipped alnico V pickups that reduce microphonics and unwanted feedback.

Separate volume controls for each pickup lets the player blend as needed, while a pull coil-tap allows players to split either humbucking pickup into a single-coil. The flame maple binding and purfling further enhance the high-end look. High-ratio locking tuners provide precise tuning, while the jumbo frets and string-thru body design offer increased sustain and bite.

Before delivery to dealers, all Mitchell electric guitars receive a complete stateside setup and quality control inspection to ensure exceptional playability. The MS400 is available in Black or Honeyburst with a AAA quilt maple veneer top.

Check out this video to find out more, and view the full list of features and specs below.

MS400 Features

Mahogany single cutaway body design with mahogany set neck and rosewood fretboard

H/H pickup configuration with paraffin-dipped alnico V pickups reduce microphonics and unwanted feedback

Deep Bevel Cutaway (DBC) design allows for complete fretboard access

Pull coil-tap function provides single-coil sounds from either humbucking pickup

Shallow-C profile, slim-taper neck feels comfortable in any player’s hands

High-ratio locking tuners and Graph Tech™ TUSQ XL reduced-friction nut enhance tuning stability

Traditional, adjustable TOM-style bridge and string-through body design for accurate intonation and solid tone

High-tensile strength fretwire for durability and smooth playability

MS400 Specifications

Mahogany body

Mahogany shallow-C one-piece set neck

Indian rosewood fretboard with 22 jumbo frets

11.8” (300mm) neck radius

24.75” scale length

HH pickup configuration

Paraffin-dipped alnico V pickups

Volume 1, Volume 2 and Master Tone

3-position pickup switch

Pull coil-tap for each humbucking pickup

Traditional, adjustable TOM-style bridge and string-through body design

Graph Tech™ TUSQ XL friction-reducing nut

18:1 high-ratio locking tuning machines

Attractive nickel hardware

Available in Black (BK) or Honeyburst with AAA quilt maple veneer top (QHB)

Find out more about Mitchell Guitars at mitchellguitars.com.