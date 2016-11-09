Mitchell Guitars Presents the MS Series

Built with a nod toward traditional, time-tested motifs, then re-imagined for the players of today, Mitchell electric guitars stand at the intersection where precision meets passion.
Today we’re featuring Mitchell’s MS Series guitar, which features a single cutaway body, slim-tapered set neck profile and string-though-body construction. The MS Series is ideal for rock, metal, blues and jazz players who appreciate proven, time-tested designs.
The Mitchell MS400 features a thin profile, mahogany body and an easy-playing shallow-C mahogany set neck design. A unique heel joint provides supreme playing comfort and upper fret access. The guitar includes dual humbucking paraffin-dipped alnico V pickups that reduce microphonics and unwanted feedback.
Separate volume controls for each pickup lets the player blend as needed, while a pull coil-tap allows players to split either humbucking pickup into a single-coil. The flame maple binding and purfling further enhance the high-end look. High-ratio locking tuners provide precise tuning, while the jumbo frets and string-thru body design offer increased sustain and bite.
Before delivery to dealers, all Mitchell electric guitars receive a complete stateside setup and quality control inspection to ensure exceptional playability. The MS400 is available in Black or Honeyburst with a AAA quilt maple veneer top.
Check out this video to find out more, and view the full list of features and specs below.
MS400 Features
- Mahogany single cutaway body design with mahogany set neck and rosewood fretboard
- H/H pickup configuration with paraffin-dipped alnico V pickups reduce microphonics and unwanted feedback
- Deep Bevel Cutaway (DBC) design allows for complete fretboard access
- Pull coil-tap function provides single-coil sounds from either humbucking pickup
- Shallow-C profile, slim-taper neck feels comfortable in any player’s hands
- High-ratio locking tuners and Graph Tech™ TUSQ XL reduced-friction nut enhance tuning stability
- Traditional, adjustable TOM-style bridge and string-through body design for accurate intonation and solid tone
- High-tensile strength fretwire for durability and smooth playability
MS400 Specifications
- Mahogany body
- Mahogany shallow-C one-piece set neck
- Indian rosewood fretboard with 22 jumbo frets
- 11.8” (300mm) neck radius
- 24.75” scale length
- HH pickup configuration
- Paraffin-dipped alnico V pickups
- Volume 1, Volume 2 and Master Tone
- 3-position pickup switch
- Pull coil-tap for each humbucking pickup
- Traditional, adjustable TOM-style bridge and string-through body design
- Graph Tech™ TUSQ XL friction-reducing nut
- 18:1 high-ratio locking tuning machines
- Attractive nickel hardware
- Available in Black (BK) or Honeyburst with AAA quilt maple veneer top (QHB)
Find out more about Mitchell Guitars at mitchellguitars.com.