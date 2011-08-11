MOD Kits DIY Announces Trill Tremolo Pedal Kit

MOD Kits DIY has announced its new Trill Tremolo pedal kit, which offers classic tremolo tones in an easy-to-build kit.

The Trill’s speed knob provides a wide range from a very slow to rapid fire effect. The depth knob varies the ratio between effected and dry signal. Using modern, low-noise transistors makes operation of The Trill quiet with no signal drop when engaged. The Trill uses true bypass foot switching so it is out of the signal path when not engaged.

Mod Kits are designed to give novice and experienced musicians the opportunity to build their own amps and effects pedals. All kits come with clear, easy-to-follow, well-illustrated drawings and easy-to-follow instructions and use point-to-point wiring. A pre-drilled enclosure and all parts are included. All you need to provide are hand tools, a soldering iron and solder. The effect pedals operate on 9V batteries, which are not included.

For a complete listing of kits available from Mod Kits DIY, visit modkitsdiy.com.