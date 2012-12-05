MOD Kits DIY Introduces Verb Deluxe Reverb Pedal Kit

MOD Kits DIY has introduced a new effect-pedal kit, the Verb Deluxe.

The Verb Deluxe kit, literally a DIY reverb pedal, is built around the Belton Digi-Log Mini Module. Features include Dwell and Mix controls, allowing the dry signal to be blended with the processed signal from just a hint of reverb to deep echoes. The Dwell control adds extra flexibility, providing a full palette of reverb.

MODTM Kits are designed to give novice and experienced musicians the opportunity to build their own amps and effects pedals. All kits come with easy-to-follow instructions and use point-to-point wiring. A pre-drilled enclosure and all necessary parts are included. All you need are hand tools, a soldering iron and some solder.

The pedal operates on a 9-volt battery; for a longer lasting option, a 9-volt adapter can be purchased separately.

For a complete listing of kits available from MOD Kits DIY, visit modkitsdiy.com.