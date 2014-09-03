MOD Kits DIY Unveils The Aggressor High Gain Distortion Pedal Kit

Mod Kits DIY has unveiled its new high-gain distortion pedal kit, the Aggressor.

From the company:

The Aggressor is high-gain distortion pedal kit that delivers contemporary distortion with plenty of chunk and ear-splitting pitch harmonics. The distortion effect goes from subtle break up to over-the-top molten distortion at maximum gain.

The Aggressor features true bypass, LED indicator and a versatile tone control with a scoop/bump switch that shifts the mid-frequency response allowing you to craft a tone that fits your style of playing.

It works well with humbuckers and single coil pickups, so you can turn any guitar into a lethal weapon capable of inflicting serious brain damage and spontaneous combustion!

Mod kits and assemblies are designed to give novice and experienced musicians the opportunity to build or modify their own amps, effects pedals and guitars. All kits come with easy-to-follow instructions and use point-to-point wiring. All effect pedals and amplifiers come with a pre-drilled enclosure and all necessary parts are included.

All you need to provide are hand tools, a soldering iron and solder. The effect pedal operates on a 9V battery; for a longer-lasting option, a 9-volt adapter can be purchased separately.

For a complete listing of kits available from Mod Kits DIY, visit modkitsdiy.com.