Moniker Guitars Launches Texas BBQ Series — Video

Austin, Texas-based Moniker Guitars, an online custom guitar manufacturer/retailer, recently launched a line of guitars dubbed "The Texas BBQ Series."

The guitars, which are inspired by what some would call the charm of Austin—not to mention the company's love of Texas barbecue—feature a whitewash finish, aged gold hardware and custom walnut pickguards, truss rod covers, knobs and mounting rings.

"To help get the preliminary run of these guitars into the hands of players, we've turned to Kickstarter," says Moniker Guitars owner Dave Barry.

Guitar fans can visit MonikerGuitars.com and design their guitar, which will be built at the company's shop in Austin. For more information on the guitars, including specs and more photos, visit the company's Texas BBQ Series Kickstarter page now.