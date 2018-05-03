Mooer Introduces New 014 Taxidea Taxus and 015 Brown Sound Preamps

Mooer's 014 Taxidea Taxus and 015 Brown Sound preamps. (Image credit: Courtesy of Mooer)

Mooer has introduced two new preamps, the 014 Taxidea Taxus and the 015 Brown Sound.

All Mooer Micro Preamps come complete with dual channels, integrated speaker cabinet simulation and dual operating modes. Mooer Micro Preamps are sonically accurate digital recreations of the preamp sections of popular tube amplifiers. Mooer developed these preamps by analyzing real tube amplifiers to capture their sound, dynamics and response.

These new Mooer Micro Preamps are now available at a street price of $99 each.

For more on the preamps, head on over to mooeraudio.com.