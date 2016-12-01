Morley Releases Limited Edition Chrome Cliff Burton Power Fuzz Wah

(Image credit: Morley)

Morley, makers of pedals, switches and Ebtech audio solutions, in collaboration with Ray Burton (late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton’s father) has released the Limited Edition Power Fuzz Wah in Chrome.

In 2015, Morley released the Cliff Burton Tribute Power Fuzz Wah, which became one of the most sought-after Morley pedals in the history of the company.

This combination Wah and Fuzz pedal has separate Wah level control, Fuzz level and intensity as well as a Modern/Vintage switch to select between two types of fuzz. The Wah and Fuzz can be used individually or together.

“When we released the Tribute Power Fuzz Wah,” says Morley’s Scott Flesher, “it was an immediate hit as people had been asking us to do this for many years. It was originally released in silver, but Cliff fans kept asking for a chrome version like the original Tel-Ray Morley version.”

Morley’s Bill Wenzloff adds, “This chrome version is an extremely limited edition so there will only 500 pedals available worldwide. Make sure to get yours before they’re gone! In addition, some will be autographed by Ray Burton.”

The Chrome Power Fuzz Wah is suitable for use with guitar, bass, keys or any instrument you can plug into it. It is housed in a mirror-finished chrome cold rolled steel chassis, equipped with dual LED indication and a Quick Clip battery door. It has a street price of $250. There will be 250 units available in the company's World Famous Optical design and an additional 250 units in an M2 European version.

As with all Morley products, it comes with a no-hassle two-year warranty.

For Morley ordering information, call Bill Wenzloff at 800-284-5172, Ext. 12., and visit morleypedals.com.