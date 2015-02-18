Morley Releases Cliff Burton Tribute Power Fuzz Wah Pedal — Video

Morley, in collaboration with Ray Burton (father of the late Cliff Burton of Metallica), has released a tribute version of the pedal Burton made famous, the Power Fuzz Wah.

This is a combination classic Wah pedal with built-in fuzz.

The Wah has separate level control, the fuzz has level and intensity as well as a Modern/Vintage switch to select between two types of fuzz. The Wah and fuzz can be used individually or together.

“This is not a reissue,” says Morley’s Bill Wenzloff. “The original Tel-Ray Morley version was extremely large, had a power cord attached, had no battery option and is simply not adequate for today’s players.

"The sound and tone, however, were duplicated exactly. The combination of the fuzz and the Wah is what gave Cliff his signature tone, especially when soloing. We wanted that aspect of the pedal to be the same but with a modern look and features. This is the most sought after pedal in Morley’s history, we are honored to be able to finally release this to those who have been asking for it for so many years.”

Designer Scott Flesher adds, “Even though Cliff made this pedal famous, it was originally a guitar pedal that could be used for guitar, bass or keys. We designed this tribute version to do the same so it’s not only for bass.”

The Power Fuzz Wah is housed in a faux chrome cold rolled steel chassis, equipped with dual LED indication and easy-access battery compartment. Of course, it comes with Morley’s two-year warranty, is made in the U.S. and retails for $316.

For more information, visit morleypedals.com.