Music Nomad Announces the Octopus 8-in-1 Guitar Tool

Music Nomad has announced the Octopus, an eight-in-one tech tool that can handle numerous guitar- and gear-related jobs.

From the company:

Forget lugging around a bunch of screwdrivers, nut drivers and wrenches when The Octopus 8 'n 1 Tech Tool can handle the job. Music Nomad's patent pending, innovative design is perfect for adjusting output jacks, control pots, tuning machine bushings and screws. It features both Phillips and slotted blade screwdriver heads with our reversible shaft design.

The Octopus is engineered for the most popular hex wrench sizes: 10mm, 12mm, 14mm, 1/2" and 7/16". Remove the screwdriver tip and use the 1/2" narrow profile hex wrench for tightening sunken pots and Tele cups. The hex wrenches are made with strong ballistic nylon that can handle any job without the worry of scratching your hardware or finish that metal can do.

“We work with a lot of techs and gigging musicians and we would see them lug around all these tools to shows so wanted to create a simple, compact go-to solution for them.”

While it works well on most all string instruments such as guitar, bass, ukulele, banjo and mandolin, it also works on hex nuts found on guitar pedals and amplifiers. Small in size but big in results, the 6"/15cm overall length is a must have for every guitar case. The Octopus (MN227) retails between $12.99 and $14.99.

