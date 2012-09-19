Trending

Musicfest NW Gallery: Pete Krebs & Hazel

By

We sent our photographer Robert Delahanty out to Portland, Oregon's NW Music Fest—which featured an eclectic lineup of alternative bands including Against Me!, Dinosaur Jr., Red Fang, Quasi, Lightening Bolt, Melvins Lite, the Hot Snakes, Big Business, Sebadoh and many more.

Delahanty came back with a ton of great shots of those aforementioned bands, and also spent some time hanging with classic Sub Pop band Hazel.

Check out his shots of Hazel rehearsing and performing below.

Image 1 of 29

Image 2 of 29

Image 3 of 29

Image 4 of 29

Image 5 of 29

Image 6 of 29

Image 7 of 29

Image 8 of 29

Image 9 of 29

Image 10 of 29

Image 11 of 29

Image 12 of 29

Image 13 of 29

Image 14 of 29

Image 15 of 29

Image 16 of 29

Image 17 of 29

Image 18 of 29

Image 19 of 29

Image 20 of 29

Image 21 of 29

Image 22 of 29

Image 23 of 29

Image 24 of 29

Image 25 of 29

Image 26 of 29

Image 27 of 29

Image 28 of 29

Image 29 of 29