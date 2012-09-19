Musicfest NW Gallery: Pete Krebs & Hazel

We sent our photographer Robert Delahanty out to Portland, Oregon's NW Music Fest—which featured an eclectic lineup of alternative bands including Against Me!, Dinosaur Jr., Red Fang, Quasi, Lightening Bolt, Melvins Lite, the Hot Snakes, Big Business, Sebadoh and many more.
Delahanty came back with a ton of great shots of those aforementioned bands, and also spent some time hanging with classic Sub Pop band Hazel.
Check out his shots of Hazel rehearsing and performing below.
