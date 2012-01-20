NAMM 2012: Dunlop Custom Badass Modified Overdrive Video Demo

In the following video, we get an exclusive demo of the new Custom Badass Modified Overdrive pedal from Dunlop, straight from their booth at this year's winter NAMM show.

From Dunlop: Next up in the MXR Custom Badass line is the Modified Overdrive—a classic overdrive circuit with modern modifications for improved performance and versatility.

For added flexibility, we’ve added a 100HZ cut and boost control that allows for a more focused EQ when cut, or a beefier tone when boosted. The Bump switch engages an alternate EQ voicing that boosts the lows and mids. Put it in front of the '78 Custom Badass Distortion for a slew of amp-like gain structures that won't mask your tone.

