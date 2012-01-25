NAMM 2012: DV Mark Unveils 6 New Effect Pedals, Including DV Fuzzer and Mini Boost

DV Mark, an Italy-based manufacturer of guitar amplifiers and effect pedals, unveiled six -- yes, six -- new effect pedals last week at the 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California.

Like everything else DV Mark makes, the pedals are 100 percent constructed in Italy with passion and careful attention to thousands of details.

Here's a rundown of the six new pedals; be sure to check out the photo gallery below. For more about DV Mark's pedals and amps, visit their official website.

From DV Mark:

DV7 Booster: Every guitarist has use for a clean boost and EQ pedal — don't let your pedal board be without one. The DV7 BOOSTER pedal has a relatively compact design and combines a clean Boost (very handy for helping you stand out when taking a solo or driving an amp into overdrive) with a 7-band graphic EQ to tailor your guitar tone. 7-band EQ and clean boost, runs on 9 or 12V or 9V battery.

DV7 Distorsore: This flexible compact distortion pedal with 7-band EQ allows you to tailor your distorted sound to any musical situation. The DV7 DISTORSORE combines a wide range of distortion sounds, from natural sweet overdrive to very aggressive distortion, with a 7-band graphic EQ ranging from 50Hz to 4kHz which is ideal for precise adjustment of your distorted guitar sounds. Distortion pedal with 7-band graphic EQ to customize your distortion sound, runs on 9 or 12V or 9V battery.

DV Fuzzer: The Fuzz changed guitar tone forever in the 1960/70s thanks to The Stones, The Who, Hendrix and other guitar heroes of that era, so it was inevitable that we would add a FUZZ to the DV Mark pedal line. In the DV Fuzzer we created an intense sounding pedal with harmonic-rich tone and sustain. Like all of our pedals we've included True Bypass circuitry so that your tone is preserved when the pedal is off. The Volume, Sustain and Tone controls give you the ability to dial in the exact fat fuzz or wild rock sound you’re looking for! Ultra-compact distortion pedal, includes two tone filters. Fuzz distortion with tone and sustain control, runs on 9 or 12V or 9V battery.

DV Mini Boost: Ultra-compact clean boost and VPF (Variable Preshape Filter -- boosts lows and highs and cuts mids) pedal. Runs on 9V or 12V.

DV Mini Dist: Ultra-compact distortion pedal.

DV Mini Drive: Ultra-compact overdrive pedal, with drive and tone controls.

Stay tuned for more news about the new amps DV Mark unveiled at the NAMM show last week.