NAMM 2012: Ovation Launches Two New Yngwie Malmsteen Signature Guitars

This past week, Ovation announced the release of two new signature Viper models designed by and for Yngwie Malmsteen. The two models will come in two colors, white and Rosso Corsa Red, which Ovation points out matches one of Yngwie's favorite Ferraris.

From Ovation: As long time Ovation endorsee, Yngwie has incorporated many Ovation models into his live performances and recordings over the past 25 years – including the stage-friendly Viper.

Yngwies new signature Vipers, models YM68 (steel string) and YM63 (nylon string), feature a solid chambered Mahogany body, 5 piece Mahogany and Maple necks, and preamp circuitry specially designed to deliver natural acoustic tone with absolutely no feedback – even at the most high-level stage volumes.

True to Yngwie’s personal playing preferences, the steel string Viper also has a hand scalloped fingerboard which creates less friction between the wood and the string when bending notes or adding vibrato. A light touch is all you need to play fast and articulate riffs with less effort than non-scalloped fretboards.