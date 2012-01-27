NAMM 2012 Video: Dean Guitars Dimebag Concrete Sledge ML Model

Guitar World visited the Dean Guitars booth -- a few times, actually -- during last week's 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California, to get the lowdown on the latest Dean gear.

In the video below, we check out the new Dimebag Concrete Sledge ML guitar.

Actually, you'll notice Dimebag's original ML hanging on the wall. That guitar, of course, was the inspiration for the new Sledge model. The new version features an exact rendering of Dime's colorful airbrush job. It's got everything but the Kiss sticker!

Check out the video below for more about this guitar.

For a closer look at the guitar, head here -- and be sure to visit Dean Guitars online.

Also, don't forget to catch up on all the latest NAMM videos, photos and new-product information at our special NAMM 2012 page.