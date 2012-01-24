NAMM 2012 Video: Ibanez Mick Thomson Signature Model Guitars

Guitar World visited the Ibanez booth at last week's Winter NAMM show to see two versions of their new Mick Thomson Signature model guitars.

Slipknot are headlining the Mayhem Festival this summer, and Thomson will actually be using the Black version of the guitar with the awesome "Seven" inlay. It features a neck-through design and Seymour Duncan pickups. On the left in the video is a Blood Red "budget" version of the model.

Check out the photos in the gallery below, and be sure to watch the video for more info.

For more about Ibanez, check out their official website. And be sure to check out all the latest NAMM videos, photos and new-product information at our special NAMM 2012 page.

Photos: Cindy Moorhead