NAMM 2013: Gretsch Releases 130th Anniversary Model, Center Block and Professional Collection Models

To commemorate Gretsch’s 130th anniversary, the Gretsch Custom Shop is introducing the new U.S. Custom Shop 130th Anniversary Hollow Body guitar.

Its 2 1/2-inch-deep single-cutaway three-ply maple body has a 15 1/2-inch lower bout, arched top and back and trestle bracing. The guitar is a beauty with its two-tone gloss nitrocellulose lacquer finish in Metallic Gold on the top and Black on the back and sides, with multiple silver-sparkle bindings.

[[ Keep up with Guitar World's NAMM 2013 coverage right here! ]]

The three-piece maple neck has a 12-inch-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium vintage frets, mother-of-pearl Neo-Classic “thumbnail” inlays and polished aluminum nut; and a mother-of-pearl Gretsch 130th Anniversary headstock logo. Other features include dual TV Jones Filter’Tron Classic pickups, a black pickguard with 130th Anniversary logo, “G” Arrow control knobs and chrome hardware, an Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned ebony base and Bigsby B6C tailpiece and Gotoh open-back tuners.

The guitar comes in a deluxe black faux-alligator skin TKL hard-shell case with a Gretsch 130th Anniversary leather strap, embroidered utility bag and certificate of authenticity signed by Gretsch Custom Shop Senior Master Builder Stephen Stern.

Gretsch also is introducing a new Professional Collection guitar, the G6118T-LTV 130th Anniversary Jr. model. Its 2 1/4-inch-deep single-cutaway three-ply maple body has a 14-inch lower bout, arched top and back, and spruce “ML” bracing.

Especially striking is the nitrocellulose lacquer finish, which is Black on the top and Metallic Gold on the back and sides, with single-ply binding. Other premium features include a three-piece maple neck; 12-inch-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets, pearloid Neo-Classic “thumbnail” inlays and bone nut; Anniversary model plaque and pearloid Gretsch logo on headstock; and dual TV Jones Power’Tron pickups. The guitar also has a metallic gold pickguard, “G” Arrow” control knobs and chrome hardware, an Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned ebony base and Bigsby B3CB tailpiece, and Sperzel locking tuners. Available in right- and left-handed models, and deluxe hard-shell case included.

The Gretsch Professional Collection now also includes the new G6128T-DCM Duo Jet, which features a double-cutaway chambered mahogany body finished in black and a three-ply arched maple top finished in Dark Cherry Metallic with single-ply binding.

The one-piece mahogany neck has a single-ply bound headstock with pearloid Gretsch logo, 12-inch-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic “thumbnail” inlays, a bone nut and a zero fret. Other features include dual High Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups, “G” Arrow control knobs and chrome hardware, Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned ebony base and Bigsby B3C tailpiece, Grover Sta-Tite tuners and Schaller strap locks. Deluxe hard-shell case included.

Gretsch is also introducing Center Block series, with guitars that feature a long spruce center block. The center block runs the entire length of the body and imparts several sonic advantages. First, it minimizes body-resonant feedback and creates a more “high gain-friendly” performance. Second, it’s made of spruce, which produces a spirited, lively tone. Third, the center block itself is chambered at the lower bout to minimize weight. Fourth, the pinned wood bridge base extends over the sides of the center block about 5/8” on either side, transferring string-vibration energy to the two f-hole-vented body chambers to produce a full-bodied tone.

The new Professional Collection Center Block model, the G6137TCB Panther Center-Block, features a 1 3/4-inch-deep double-cutaway three-ply maple body with a 16” lower bout, arched top and back and elegant f holes. Other premium features include a three-piece maple neck, 12”-radius bound rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic “thumbnail” inlays, single-ply bound headstock with pearloid Gretsch logo, and dual High Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups.

The guitar also has a top- mounted output jack, “G” arrow control knobs and chrome hardware, an Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned rosewood base and Bigsby B6C tailpiece, Grover Sta-Tite tuners and Schaller strap locks. Available in Black and White. Deluxe hard-shell case included.

The Gretsch Professional Collection introduces an innovative new version of the venerable Falcon design with the arrival of the G6139CB Falcon Center-Block Single Cutaway guitar. It features a beautiful 1 3/4”- deep single-cutaway three-ply maple body with a 16”- lower bout, arched top and back, multi-ply sparkle appointments and oversized f holes. Other premium features include a three-piece maple neck; 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets, pearloid Neo-Classic “thumbnail” inlays and multi-ply sparkle appointments; Gretsch “winged/ vertical” sparkle logo; and dual High Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups.

The guitar also has jeweled- arrow knobs and gold hardware, an Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned ebony base and Cadillac “G” tailpiece, Grover Imperial tuners and Schaller strap locks. Available in White with Gold Sparkle appointments and Black with Silver Sparkle appointments. Deluxe hard-shell case included.

The Gretsch Professional Collection introduces another new Falcon, the G6139T-CBDC Falcon Center-Block Double Cutaway guitar. It features a beautiful 1 3/4”-deep double-cutaway three-ply maple body with a 16” lower bout, arched top and back, multi-ply sparkle appointments and oversized f holes.

Other premium features include a three-piece maple neck; 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets, pearloid Neo-Classic “thumbnail” inlays and multi-ply sparkle appointments; Gretsch “winged/vertical” sparkle logo; and dual High Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups. The guitar also has jeweled-arrow knobs and gold hardware, an Adjusto- Matic bridge with pinned ebony base and Bigsby B6G tailpiece, Grover Imperial tuners and Schaller strap locks. Available in White with Gold Sparkle appointments and Black with Silver Sparkle appointments. Deluxe hard-shell case included.

