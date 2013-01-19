NAMM 2013: PRS Guitars Introduces New Core Bass Line

Paul Reed Smith and bassist Gary Grainger began collaborating on what would become Private Stock Gary Grainger basses a decade ago.

Now, in 2013, the Maryland-based manufacturer is proud to announce the evolution of this line as they add two new basses to its Core product offering: the Grainger 4 and Grainger 5.

Grainger has played with John Scofield, Dennis Chambers and Frank Gambali. As the primary designer of PRS Private Stock basses, Grainger collaborated with many bass artists, including Wyzard (Mother’s Finest) and Kevin Walker (Justin Timberlake), to create a PRS bass with all the character and quality of Grainger’s Private Stock models but with a more universal appeal that could be offered through the company’s Core production line.

Specifications include a maple top, mahogany back, 34-inch scale length, 24 fret maple neck, rosewood fretboard, and PRS bird inlays. Grainger 4 and 5 basses operate both passively and actively.

“These basses give me everything I need for recording and playing live…all the tone, clarity, power and feel ... everything," Grainger said. "They are works of art and great tools for working bassists.”

For more information, visit prsguitars.com/grainger4 and prsguitars.com/grainger5.