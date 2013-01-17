NAMM 2013: Schecter Guitar Research Announces Nikki Sixx Signature Series Bass

Schecter Guitar Research has announced its new partnership with bassist Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe and Sixx: A.M.

The company will introduce its new Schecter Sixx Signature Series Bass at next week's 2013 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

"It was an exciting and creative process to work with Schecter on the new Schecter Sixx Signature Series Bass," Sixx said.

[[ Keep up with Guitar World's NAMM 2013 coverage right here! ]]

"It was important to all of us to design a bass that would feel right as well as sound amazing in the hands of all players, not just me. Every detail about the new Schecter Sixx comes from all of our collective experiences — whether it's my 30 years of playing live and recording or Schecter's unprecedented standards for making quality instruments for players of all genres. Simply said, this bass rocks!"

"I really felt as if we instantly gelled and were looking to accomplish the same goal with this project," says Schecter's executive vice president, Marc LaCorte. "Above all, it was so refreshing to see an artist of Nikki's stature be so involved and genuinely concerned about every detail in the creation of this instrument."

Sixx has been known for years as a player stylized by his brashness and Schecter has taken it upon themselves to create this Nikki Sixx signature mode, aptly named the Schecter Sixx.

Sixx will introduce the Schecter Sixx with an exclusive signing at the winter NAMM Conference in Anaheim 3 to 4 p.m. PST January 26 at the Schecter booth (Room 210-D).

The Schecter Sixx will reflect Sixx's style, visually and sonically, while being able to withstand the punishing rigors of the road from opening night to the end of tour closing set.

For more about Sixx, visit motley.com or sixxammusic.com. Follow him on Facebook here.

For more information about Schecter Guitar Research, visit schecterguitars.com.

THE SCHECTER SIXX: NIKKI SIXX SIGNATURE BASS

Construction: Neck-Thru with Ultra Access

Body: Mahogany

Neck: 5-ply Maple/Walnut

Scale: 34"

Fingerboard: Rosewood

Nut: Graph Tech Black TUSQ XL 42mm

Frets: 24 X-Jumbo

Inlays: Dots

Pickups: EMG P/J

Electronics: Vol/Vol/Tone/"Kill" Switch

Bridge: Schecter Custom String Thru Body (or Top-Load)

Tuners: Grover

Hardware: Black Chrome

Colors: Satin Black (SBK) or Vintage Sunburst (VSB)

Left-Hand Availability: Satin Black (SBK)

Case: SGR-21-NS

Lefty Case: See Website www.schecterguitars.com