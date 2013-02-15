NAMM 2013 Video: Dr. Epiphone Shows Off the Company's New Guitars

Here's a Guitar World video from the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, which took place January 24 to 27 in Anaheim, California.

During the gear- and rain-filled weekend, we paid a visit to the gang at the Epiphone booth to check out some new gear. This video features Dr. Epiphone (Will Jones), who shows off a host of new guitars by the company, which is celebrating its 140th anniversary this year.

For more about Epiphone, head to epiphone.com.

Thanks for following along with our NAMM 2013 coverage on Twitter during the NAMM Show! Even though the Winter NAMM Show is over, be sure to follow Guitar World on Twitter right here.

For more GuitarWorld.com NAMM 2013 gear news, visit and bookmark our dedicated NAMM 2013 page here.

[[ Guitar World at NAMM 2013: Gear updates, photo galleries, videos and more! ]]