Photo Gallery: 2013 NAMM Metal Jam at the Whiskey A Go Go in West Hollywood

Some people consider the Winter NAMM Show the musical-instrument Super Bowl.

It's a time for instrument manufacturers and other companies to unveil their new product lines. It's also a time when some of the best musicians in the world head to Anaheim, California, to rock out, share their passion for music and jam with their peers.

What makes Winter NAMM week so exciting is the fact that you never know what performances you might witness. Stevie Wonder might announce an impromptu jam session with Sheila E. at the Hilton. This year, George Lynch, Ray Luzier and Billy Sheehan put on a stunning show at the Sheraton. Dennis Chambers, Greg Howe and Victor Wooten also wowed the audience at the Marriott.

Then there was the NAMM Metal Jam, which took place Wednesday night, January 23, at the Whiskey A Go Go in West Hollywood. It has become one of the main NAMM kick-off events, helping to set the tone for the week.

A lot of great players were involved in the Metal Jam this year, including Michael Angelo Batio, Queensryche guitarists Michael Wilton and Parker Lundgren, Neil Turbin (DeathRiders singer and original Anthrax frontman), Aquiles Priester (drummer for Tony Macalpine), Mark Boals (Yngwie Malmsteen), Zak Stevens (Savatage, Circle To Circle), Jeff Martin (Racer X, Michael Schenker), Eli Santana (Holy Grail), keyboardist Michael T. Ross (Lita Ford, Missing Persons), Dave Reffett (solo artist, Shredding The Envelope) and many others.

Photographer Alex Solca was on hand to capture all the action, and you can see his photos in the gallery below. Solca has photographed Nirvana, Metallica, Slayer, George Lynch and many others. Enjoy!

Photos: Alex Solca