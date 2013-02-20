NAMM 2013: ISP Technologies Debuts THETA Preamp Pedal, Stealth Power Amp, G112 Passive Guitar Cabinet and More

ISP Technologies went to Winter NAMM 2013 armed with several exciting new products.

The all-new THETA Preamp Pedal, Stealth Power Amp, G112 Passive Guitar Cabinet, Vector 210 Guitar Subwoofer and the Bass Vector 210 Bass Guitar Cabinet all made excellent first impressions with everyone at the show.

The famed gain and distortion of the THETA Preamp is now available in a pedal: the THETA Preamp Pedal, featuring the full preamp and distortion sections of the rack mount Preamp, shrunk down to fit in a pedal chassis. The pedal offers incredible flexibility with your guitar tone by having the ability to use the preamp section alone, the distortion section alone or use the preamp section to overdrive the distortion section to produce incredible amounts of gain!

How much gain is required to be incredible? Try 160dB of ear shattering gain. That much gain is only usable because of the built in ISP Decimator circuit. All the pieces of this pedal come together to form an amazing tool that any guitarist can use and it did not fail to impress everyone who had a chance to play through it at the show.

With the THETA Preamp Pedal, all you need is an amp and a cabinet and you have a complete show rig. Enter the Stealth Power Amp. The Stealth is a remarkably compact, yet very powerful guitar amplifier only made possible because of the newest ISP Technologies’ amplifier design. The design allows the 1.2-pound amp to produce 180 watts in mono mode or 2 x 90 watts in stereo mode, all with a very compact footprint. Plug in the included power adapter and you are ready to rock.

ISP did not forget about the guitar cabinet. The G112 is a new passive cabinet design that features a 12” Celestion speaker behind a stylish silver grill cloth. It is designed to be used with the Stealth Power Amp or any other power amplifier to create a compact guitar rig. To add the low end punch to the rig, ISP Technologies developed the Vector 210. Inspired by the Vector SL guitar subwoofer, the Vector 210 has dual 10” woofers powered by an internal 400-watt amplifier with an internal crossover. It also has the same footprint as the G112 to allow easy stacking on stage. This cabinet has 2/3 of the power of the Vector SL but is about half the price.

Independently, these new products are each amazing in their own right. Put them all together and you get one potent, stage ready, touring tough, audience pleasing guitar rig that will never fail to amaze!

For more about ISP Technologies, check out isptechnologies.com.