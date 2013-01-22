NAMM 2013: Traynor Celebrates 50th Anniversary with YBA-1 Tribute Head

The new limited-edition all-tube Traynor YBA-1 Tribute head is the first product being released in 2013 celebrating Yorkville Sound’s 50th anniversary.

Although originally designed as a bass head, the Traynor YBA-1 became the voice of guitar players looking for massive tone and drive from their amp in the '60s and '70s. The new limited-edition 50th Anniversary 40-watt all-tube Traynor YBA-1 Tribute head owes its heritage and tone to the original while being updated for a new generation of players.

The four separate inputs have been designed with varying input sensitivities, allowing for radically different tones from each.

Four master tone controls (Treble, Bass, High and Low Range Expanders) make it easy to dial in the perfect sound.

An output attenuator on the back of the head allows the Traynor YBA-1 Tribute Head to be tamed for use in studio, rehearsal hall or smaller stages. Five level settings (at 40, 20, 10, 5 and 2.5 watts) allow the master level to be controlled while leaving the characteristic tone of the amp relatively unchanged.

Features:

Four Individually Voiced Inputs

Separate Level Controls for Channels One and Two

Channels Can Be Stacked and Blended for Additional Gain

Output Power Attenuator (40, 20, 10, 5 and 2.5 watts)

Traditional Tone Controls with Traynor Low and High Expanders

Made in Canada

YBX212 Cabinet Released to Complement YBA-1 Tribute Head

Conceived as the perfect companion for the Traynor YBA-1 Tribute Head, the 120-watt Traynor YBX212 extension cabinet delivers massive tone in a compact ¼-stack package. Loaded with a pair of 12-inch Celestion Vintage 30s in a vertical slanted cabinet design, the YBX212 delivers massive projection and ½-stack tone in an affordable, more manageable cabinet solution.

Features:

•Innovative Vertical 2 x 12-inch Slant Cabinet Design

•Delivers Massive Tone and Maximum Projection

•Loaded with Celestion Vintage30’s

•Solid Plywood Cabinet Construction

•Made in Canada

Traynor YBA-1 Tribute Head: $899 US MSRP ($749 CDN MSRP)

Traynor YBX212 2x12 Vertical Extension Cabinet: $649 US MSRP ($549 CDN MSRP)

For more information, brochures and photos, visit traynoramps.com.