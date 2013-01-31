NAMM 2013 Video: PRS Custom Amp Design 2-Channel Custom 50 Amplifier

Here's a Guitar World video from the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, which took place January 24 to 27 in Anaheim, California.

During the gear- and rain-filled weekend, we paid a visit to the gang at PRS to check out some new guitars and amps. This video profiles the company's new Custom 50 amp.

The PRS Custom Amp Design (CAD) program has introduced two new models, the 2-Channel Custom 50- and 100-watt amps. Similar to PRS’s Private Stock program, Custom Amp Design explores new, enhanced and personalized amplifier options. The amps are made in Stevensville, Maryland.

The 2-Channel Custom takes the popular 2-Channel “H” to the next level by adding several features to help musicians shape their tone. These versatile and articulate amplifiers are well suited for alternate tunings.

For more info, visit prsguitars.com and prsguitars.com/customampdesigns.

Thanks for following along with our continuous NAMM 2013 coverage on Twitter during the NAMM Show! Even though the NAMM Show is over, be sure to follow Guitar World on Twitter right here.

For more GuitarWorld.com NAMM 2013 gear news, visit and bookmark our dedicated NAMM 2013 page here.

[[ Guitar World at NAMM 2013: Gear updates, photo galleries, videos and more! ]]