Blackstar Amplification has posted a new minute-long teaser video for its latest amp series for 2014. Check out the clip below, and be sure to keep up with GuitarWorld.com's NAMM coverage next week to get more details.

The NAMM show kicks off January 23 and runs through January 26.

