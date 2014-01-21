NAMM 2014: Electro-Harmonix Introduces Slammi Pedal, Foot-Controlled Pitch Shifting and Harmony —with Demo Video

Electro-Harmonix has introduced its new Slammi Pitch-Shifter/Harmony pedal.

The new Slammi Pitch-Shifter/Harmony pedal combines a powerful new algorithm with EHX’s revolutionary Next Step Effects platform to deliver superior tone, glitch free operation and precision control.

The Slammi’s MAX BEND control functions as an 11-position switch. It allows the player to set the pedal’s maximum bend/interval to Detune for a lush chorus effect as well as ½ Step, Major 2nd, Major 3rd, Perfect 4th, Perfect 5th, Major 6th, Minor 7th, 1 Octave, 2 Octaves and 3 Octaves.

Bends can move up or down in relation to the original pitch, selectable with the pedal’s Bend button. Maximum bend can be achieved in either the toe-down or heel-down position, allowing the player to customize the pedal’s response to their playing preference. The Slammi’s controls also include a thumb wheel for Dry Volume which blends in the instrument’s dry signal.

EHX’s Next Step Effects series benefit from a design with no moving parts to wear out or break plus lightning-fast response, high sensitivity and silent bypassing with no clunky button to engage.

The new Slammi Polyphonic Pitch-Shifter/Harmony Pedal is housed in a rugged die-cast chassis and comes equipped with a 9-volt battery. It can also be powered by an optional standard 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter and carries a U.S. list price of $191.66.

