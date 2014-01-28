NAMM 2014: Jim Dunlop Introduces Way Huge Havalina Germanium Fuzz Pedal

The Havalina Germanium Fuzz from Way Huge Electronics is a germanium-powered fuzz box inspired by a vintage three-transitor design that was a psychedelic shot-heard-round-the-world for guitar players, ushering in the new sound of rock.

Designed around hand-selected Russian germanium transistors and a passive tone circuit, this peccary of a pedal can go from a soft, mellow crunch for meaty chords to a maelstrom of sonic fur that will make every note feel like a summer of love. Prepare to have your mind bent when you ride the Havalina!

Based on a ’60s UK germanium fuzz circuit

Simple three-knob layout

Features hand-selected Russian germanium transistors and a passive tone circuit

Go from soft, mellow crunch to gnarly sonic fur

MSRP: $171.41 | SHIPPING MARCH 2014

