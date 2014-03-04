NAMM 2014 Video: Celestion G12-35XC and A-Type Speakers

As always, Guitar World paid a visit to the Celestion booth during this year's Winter NAMM Show.

We learned about two brand-new items from the company, the Limited Edition G12-35XC speaker, which was created in honor of the company's 90th anniversary, and the A-Type model.

You can find out about both models in the top video below.

From the company:

The 35XC is built using tried-and-tested materials and construction methods, and incorporates several new design features and techniques. Drawing on 90 years’ experience, we’ve been able to create a uniquely versatile speaker whose attributes will be familiar to those who know Pulsonic coned speakers.

Capable of delivering open and musical cleans without sacrificing an immensely satisfying crunch or searing, overdriven lead lines, the 35XC is made to engage your musical soul. This speaker exhibits poise, tonal evenness and freedom from souring colourations, characteristics typical of speakers with Pulsonic cones, as well as adding a little more sparkle and air to your sound.

A 90th Anniversary gift from Celestion to players who won’t compromise in their search for great tone.

For more about the G12-35XC, visit celestion.com. Stay tuned for more info about the A-Type!

And speaking of the company's 90th anniversary, check out the birthday video created by Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi (bottom).