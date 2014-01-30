NAMM 2014 Video: Latest Boss Pedals — OD-1X Overdrive and DS-1X Distortion

The Guitar World crew visited the Roland/Boss booth — it's actually a large room with several sections and a stage — during the 2014 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

We were introduced to several new items from the company, including the latest Boss pedals, the DS-1X: Distortion and the OD-1X: Overdrive. Be sure to check out our video below!

From Boss:

The DS-1X launches the famous BOSS distortion into a modern era of expression, delivering an unmatched level of performance for guitarists with an ear for tone. This next-generation stomp combines over 35 years of innovation in pedal design with the most advanced technologies, bringing you a completely new tonal experience that’s only possible with the legendary expertise of BOSS.

Prepare to be amazed—the inspiring and ultra-responsive DS-1X will change your thinking about distortion pedals forever.

The OD-1X launches the famous BOSS overdrive into a modern era of expression, delivering an unmatched level of performance for guitarists with an ear for tone. This next-generation stomp combines over 35 years of innovation in pedal design with the most advanced technologies, bringing you a completely new tonal experience that’s only possible with the legendary expertise of BOSS.

For more information, visit bossus.com

