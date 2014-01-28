NAMM 2014 Video: Vigier Guitars Excalibur — with Demo

During last week's 2014 Winter NAMM Show, the Guitar World crew visited the Vigier Guitars booth.

In our video, which you can check out below, D.J. Scully of Vigier Guitars discusses some of the Excalibur models that were present at the show. There's even a mini-demo near the end of the clip. Note that one guitarist is playing a fretless Excalibur model with an alloy neck. It's called the Surfreter.

Be sure to contact the company for more info about the Excalibur!

For more information about Vigier, visit vigierguitars.com.

