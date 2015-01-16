NAMM 2015: D'Addario Livens Up Its Guitar Strap Lines

Follow Guitar World's coverage of the 2015 Winter NAMM Show with gear news and videos on GuitarWorld.com, updates on Facebook and photos and more on Twitter and Instagram.

D’Addario has added new guitar straps with fresh, fashion forward designs.

By partnering with top fashion industry designers, multiple new woven and leather strap designs are now being offered.

“Investigating the clothing and symbolism of rock, indie, and Americana genres, as well as various world cultures, helped to inspire the design team to lay the foundation of what will be some of the most diverse guitar strap offerings available,” says Mike D’Angelo, D’Addario product specialist.

“In addition to having eye-catching designs, we plan to make our line ever-changing so we consistently have a fresh look to our guitar straps.” In addition, feedback was obtained from dealers whose thoughts helped to create designs.

D’Addario also surveyed social media followers who helped the company to gather vital feedback. New designs have been added to their various strap lines, including Rock, Indie, Americana, World, Core and Signature.

The 2015 Leather Guitar Strap design additions include Racing Stripes, Tooled Embossed, Contrast-Colored Ends, Horizontal Stripes, Paisley Window and Icon Heart and Star designs. Leather Straps retail for $73-$88 and are available now.

Woven Guitar Strap design additions for 2015 include Latin Blanket Stripes, Baja Blanket, Buffalo Check, Polka Dot, Tie Stripes, Checkerboard varieties, Guatemalan Woven, Cross Print, and Monterey varieties, as well as Flame Pinstripes, Camo, Optical Art, Mixed Symbols, Tiki Totem Pole, Sugar Skulls, Paisley and Zig Zag patterns. Woven strap designs range from $30.60-$40.80 and are also available now.

By consistently updating its product offerings, D’Addario & Company proves its dedication to inspiringhigher levels of creativity and performance for musicians worldwide. Learn more at planetwaves.com.

