NAMM 2015: DigiTech Trio Band Creator Pedal, a Band in a Box — Video

Here's one of the coolest things we saw at the 2015 Winter NAMM Show.

It's the DigiTech Trio Band Creator pedal.

As you'll see in the two videos below (which features Jason Zerbin), the Trio listens to the way you play and automatically generates bass and drum parts that match your song. Just plug your guitar into Trio, press the footswitch to teach Trio your chords and rhythm, then press the footswitch again to start playing with your own personal band.

Find out more about the DigiTech Trio right here.

Official DigiTech demo video:

Guitar World video from NAMM 2015: