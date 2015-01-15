NAMM 2015: ESP Guitars Debuts Tombstone Acoustic Models

ESP Guitars has introduced its new line of Tombstone acoustic guitars. The new guitars will make their debut at the 2015 Winter NAMM Show.

From the company:

“We’re very excited to have a dedicated brand for our acoustic instruments,” said Matt Masciandaro, ESP president and CEO.

“For our dealers, Tombstone represents a new opportunity to carry a high-quality acoustic guitar brand with the build quality and dealer service for which ESP has been well known for the past 40 years. For our customers, Tombstone offers an affordable solution for the features, the sound, and the playability associated with much more expensive acoustic guitars.”

Tombstone’s introductory offerings include the A-300E, A-430E, D-320E, D-430E, J-310E, J-430E, GL- J2E acoustic-electric guitars, and the JB-320E acoustic-electric bass, several of which are pictured in the photo gallery below.

The A-300E and A-430E adopt an auditorium shape/size. Both guitars offer solid Sitka spruce tops. The A-300E offers mahogany back and sides in a Black finish, and a B-Band T-35 preamp with onboard tuner. The A-430E has rosewood back and sides in Natural Gloss finish, with a Fishman Isys+ preamp with onboard tuner. Both models use set- neck construction for fast, comfortable playing feel, and quality components like a GraphTech nut and saddle.

The D-320E and D-430E have a traditional dreadnought shape. The D-320E features a solid red cedar top and ovangkol back and sides in Natural Satin finish, while the D-430E offers a solid Sitka spruce top, rosewood back and sides in Natural Gloss finish, gold hardware, and a Fishman Isys+ preamp.

For players who like a jumbo-sized acoustic, the J-310E and J-430E are perfect choices. Both guitars have solid Sitka spruce tops. The J-310E offers sapelle back and sides in Natural Satin finish, while the J-430E has rosewood back and sides in Natural Gloss.

The first Signature Series model in the Tombstone brand appropriately goes to George Lynch with the GL-J2E, a jumbo acoustic-electric with a solid Sitka spruce top, flamed maple back and sides, all in Tobacco Sunburst finish. It offers a unique 5-piece maple/walnut neck, a rosewood fingerboard, and a Fishman Presys+ preamp.

Tombstone’s first batch of new models also includes a bass, the JB-320E which offers a solid red cedar top, ovangkol back and sides, and a Fishman Presys+ preamp.

For more information, visit espguitars.com.