NAMM 2015: ESP Guitars Introduces Dozens of New LTD Guitar and Bass Models

Follow Guitar World's coverage of the 2015 Winter NAMM Show with gear news and videos on GuitarWorld.com, updates on Facebook and photos and more on Twitter and Instagram.

ESP is adding dozens of new and updated LTD models to this year’s lineup.

“LTD represents the ‘bread-and-butter’ for ESP dealers, with affordable guitars and basses for all levels of musicians,” says Matt Masciandaro, ESP president and CEO.

“This year, our LTD offerings are better than ever, with exciting new instruments that cover everyone from brand new novice musicians to professional touring and recording players in every genre and style of music.”

Three special limited edition LTD models have been made to commemorate ESP’s 40th anniversary. The LTD EC-2015 and MH-2015 will be limited to 300 pieces worldwide, and the 7-string H7-2015 limited to just 200 pieces.

Each of these premier-quality guitars with high-end features and components will include a hardshell case with the “ESP 40” logo, and a certificate of authenticity.

Based on direct result of feedback from ESP customers who enjoy the greater range of extended string and scale configurations, the company is also introducing six new baritone (27” scale) guitar models. These include the 6-string MH-401B/FM and V-401B, the 7-string EC-407B/FM, V-407B, and MH-417B FM, and the 8-string H-408B/FM. Two brand new shapes are being debuted in the LTD line that were previously unavailable in the USA, with the aggressively-shaped LTD Arrow-401, LTD FRX-401, and 7- string FRX-407 models.

The LTD Deluxe series also expanded with a number of “1000 Series” guitars, including the special edition M-1000/SE with its high-end components by Floyd Rose and Seymour Duncan, and flamed maple top in Vintage Natural Satin finish. More new LTD Deluxe models include the EC-1000ET/FM with an EverTune bridge system, and the M-1000/Ebony with ebony fingerboard.

New to LTD Deluxe is the “1001 Series” which add special design considerations and/or components like EMG’s MetalWorks pickups, including the EC-1001/FR, the H-1001/FR, the M-1001, the MH-1001/NT, and the MH-1001/FR.

New finishes for some of LTD’s most popular shapes include the EC-401 in Charcoal Satin, the M-200 in Black Desert Camo, and the TE-406/FM in Dark Brown Sunburst Satin and Snow White Satin.

More information on all of the updated LTD guitars and basses, along with the rest of ESP’s new models for 2015, is available at espguitars.com.

For more NAMM 2015 coverage, visit GuitarWorld.com's official NAMM 2015 Zone, get updates on Facebook and photos and more on Twitter and Instagram. It's like you're at the show!