NAMM 2015: Martin Announces D-35 Brazilian 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Guitar

C. F. Martin & Co. is celebrating 50 years of its D-35 Dreadnought with a special model to debut at the 2015 Winter NAMM Show—the D-35 Brazilian 50th Anniversary Limited Edition.

The D-35 was first created by C.F. Martin & Co. in 1965 and has gone on to be one of the most popular and replicated models of our time.

With no more than 100 created, the D-35 Brazilian 50th Anniversary Limited Edition model is constructed with Madagascar rosewood sides and back wings, a Brazilian rosewood back center wedge and headplate, FSC-certified European spruce top, ¼-inch non-scalloped X bracing and ivoroid bindings.

Each model features an interior label personally signed by CEO & Chairman Chris Martin IV (numbered in sequence with the edition total), a limited-edition D-35 Anniversary poster designed by Hatch Show Print (mailed when model is registered) and a 50th Anniversary booklet and warranty card.

In addition to the Limited Edition Brazilian 50th Anniversary model offering, Martin is celebrating the milestone year with the inclusion of a special 50th Anniversary interior label seen through the sound hole of every stock model D-35 initiated during 2015.

MSRP: $6,999

For more about this model, including extra photos and specs, visit martinguitar.com.