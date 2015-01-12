NAMM 2015: Martin Guitar Announces New Models and Vintage Tone System

Martin guitar has announced its new offerings to be presented at the 2015 Winter NAMM Show next week.

New models to be showcased include the CS-00041-15, CEO 8 and two new Authentics Series models.

Details on the products featured at the showcase are below and complete product specs can be found right here.

Martin also will introduce its new Martin Vintage Tone System (VTS), which uses a unique recipe based on the historic torrefaction system. The VTS system acts much like a time machine in which craftsmen can target any decade and age the top and braces to the specific era. This focused method allows the team to re-create not only the pleasing visual aesthetics of an old guitar, but also reproduce the special tones previously reserved for vintage instruments.

JUNIOR SERIES:

· Dreadnought Junior: Martin introduces a new body size with the solid wood Dreadnought Junior, which is fashioned for player comfort, clear powerful tone and easy action. The affordably priced Dreadnought Junior is ideal for smaller players, students, travelers, or anyone who aspires to the clarity and depth of tone that has defined Martin instruments for more than 180 years. (MSRP: $799)

AUTHENTICS:

· OM-28 Authentic 1931: This guitar shares Martin’s significant 14-fret neck Orchestra Model innovation and is based on a rare 1931 OM-28 model originally owned by Mike Seeger. The specifications have been closely followed with the following exceptions: Madagascar rosewood replaces the rarer Brazilian rosewood, vintage gloss finish and torrefied Adirondack spruce top and braces – Martin’s Vintage Tone System (VTS) - used to replicate the aged appearance and tonality of the 1931 original. (MSRP: $8,499)

· OM-45 De Luxe Authentic 1930: Drawing inspiration and specifications from the 1930 OM-45 Deluxe, only 11 guitars (like the original run made in 1930) are offered in this edition. Each is a hand-crafted replica of the original model featured in the Martin Guitar museum collection. The model boasts a torrefied Adirondack spruce top and braces - Martin’s Vintage Tone System (VTS) - to replicate the aged appearance and tonality of the 1930’s original and Brazilian rosewood back and sides. We also replaced elephant ivory on the guitar, which is in line with Martin’s advocacy with The Nature Conservancy’s Save Elephants campaign to bring awareness to the senseless slaughter of elephants for their ivory. Each guitar comes with a Harp Tone guitar case. (MSRP: $99,999)

CUSTOM SHOP:

· CS-00041-15: Limited to 75 special guitars, the Martin Custom Shop offers this stunning edition for 2015. The back and sides of brilliant orange and black grained solid cocobolo are combined with a torrefied Adirondack spruce top - Martin’s Vintage Tone System (VTS) - delicately scalloped with high performance bracing for a complex and vibrant tone - a perfect example of The Custom Shop’s skill and taste. (MSRP: $9,999)

LIMITED EDITIONS:

· D-41 Purple Martin Cocobolo: The Purple Martin is the largest North American swallow and produces sounds that have been described as “throaty and rich,” much like the limited edition guitar that bears its name. A favorite theme of CEO & Chairman Chris Martin, this 2015 version is the second in a series of Purple Martin Limited Editions. The black pickguard as well as the ebony fingerboard and bridge are all inlaid with a dramatic Purple Martin motif. With no more than 50 produced, each D-41 Purple Martin will bear an interior label personally signed by C. F. Martin IV and numbered in sequence with the edition total. (MSRP: $12,499)

· SS-GP42-15: Martin’s Anaheim NAMM Show Special for 2015 is a spectacular stage performance guitar with an aged torrefied European spruce soundboard - Martin’s Vintage Tone System (VTS) - and highly flamed Hawaiian koa back and sides. Personally signed by C. F. Martin IV and numbered in sequence, no more than fifty of these special guitars will be offered. (MSRP: $10,999)

· SSC-OM35-15: This is the second in a series of NAMM Show Special guitars created specifically for the Canadian marketplace. The unique style 35 3-piece back features solid cherry wings with a Pacific big leaf flamed maple center wedge. Each instrument bears an interior label signed by C. F. Martin IV and numbered in sequence. (MSRP: $4,699)

NEW MODELS:

· 000-15M Burst: The 000-15M Burst, constructed with solid mahogany top, back, sides and neck, is already an extremely popular and affordable Martin model, exhibiting a clear, powerful, expressive and balanced tone. With a beautifully applied sunburst, this model is joining its Dreadnought visual counterpart in the Martin line – the D-15M Burst. (MSRP: $1,849)

· CEO 8: This is the eighth incarnation of C. F. Martin IV’s “CEO’s Choice” series, with favored specifications selected by Chris Martin. Martin’s largest acoustic body size, the Grand Jumbo, delivers great value for all of the included features. Each CEO-8 Special Edition comes with stage ready D-TAR Wave-length Multi-Source electronics and bears an interior label individually numbered in sequence and personally signed by C. F. Martin IV. (MSRP: $6,999)

For more information, visit martinguitar.com.