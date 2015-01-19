NAMM 2015: Orange Amplification Launches Crush Practice Amps

Follow Guitar World's coverage of the 2015 Winter NAMM Show with gear news and videos on GuitarWorld.com, updates on Facebook and photos and more on Twitter and Instagram.

Orange has announced its latest combos, the new 2015 Crush series.

Redefining the benchmark for practice amplifiers, the Crush 12, Crush 20, Crush 20RT and Crush 35RT are primed to introduce guitarists of all levels to the signature Orange sound, while offering a genuine alternative to digital modelling.

Building on the success of the critically acclaimed Crush Pro range, Orange has opened up the same high gain, four stage preamp design to the new Crush series, capturing the Dirty channel of its iconic Rockerverb in solid state form. Combined Orange’s custom Voice of the World speakers, the new Crush deliver gut-punching tones with highly responsive overdrive and levels of detailed saturation never before heard in a practice amplifier.

All models feature Orange’s new CabSim circuit, which faithfully emulates the muscle of an Orange 4x12" cabinet through the headphone/line output, whilst channel switching is available on 20W and 35W models. RT versions feature onboard reverb and an integrated chromatic tuner. The Crush 35RT also includes a fully buffered low-impedance effects loop and more than enough output for the rehearsal room.

With refined styling, rock-solid build quality and enormous, wide-ranging tones, the new Crush takes players back to the heady, no-nonsense days of straight ahead, ‘plug and play’ analogue amps.

Key Features:

· New high gain preamp design (Crush 20/20RT/35RT)

· Footswitchable channels (Crush 20/20RT/35RT)

· Analogue signal path

· Custom Orange Voice of the WorldTM speakers

· CabSim loaded headphone/line output

· Free access to the online beginner Orange Rock Guitar Syllabus (https://orangeamps.com/learn) when registering on orangeamps.com

Orange Amplification will be showing the New Crush Amplifier series and all their other new products at their Booth 4890 Hall C at Winter NAMM 2015. The series is available from January 22.

For more information including audio samples and high-resolution images, visit orangeamps.com.

