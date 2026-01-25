“Exceptional sound quality and an ultra-compact PA for cafés, small-scale events, and personal studios”: The Cube Street Mini is Roland’s most compact portable PA yet – with high-headroom and long battery life galore

NAMM 2026: Roland has introduced its latest battery-powered PA solution, with “class-leading tools” designed for gigging musicians and street performers alike.

Thanks in part to Ed Sheeran’s meteoric rise from busker to stadium filler – and subsequently launching his own street performer PAs – there has been a fresh emphasis put on the portable PA market in recent years. Roland, with the Cube Street Mini, is maintaining that momentum.

Its dinky, easy-to-carry size and battery-powered draw – via an onboard rechargeable battery with a seven-hour playtime – effortless setup, and “intuitive” control panel are the headline features.

It's been designed to handle multiple instruments, with an onboard dial for a more dedicated tonality via modes for acoustic guitars, keyboards, electric guitars, and vocals.

There are also instrument controls for Volume, Tone, Reverb/Chorus/Delay, and separate Volume, Tone, and Reverb/Echo dials for microphones specifically – plugged in via XLR or TRS – allowing singer-songwriter types a more personalized mix.

A built-in tuner and Bluetooth connectivity for streaming backing tracks are also handy additions, as Roland looks to meet the needs of both solo and duo performers.

Those specs would mean very little if the amp itself didn’t sound good, which is why Roland has opted for wide projection via a high-headroom amp that leverages two tweeters and a five-inch speaker.

Understanding that not all buskers are lucky enough to call Miami Beach their stomping grounds, it's built with strong, water-resistant material for performing, come rain or shine.

The fact it can be mounted atop a mic stand is a handy bonus, while the rugged CB-MBC1 carry case, meanwhile, is an optional extra.

“With its convenient size and onboard battery power, the Cube Street Mini provides a great-sounding, all-in-one PA wherever users want to perform or practice,” says Roland.

“It builds on the trusted Cube Street legacy, delivering exceptional sound quality and features in an ultra-compact PA for cafés, small-scale events, and personal studios.”

The Roland Cube Street Mini costs $199.99.

Check out Roland for more.