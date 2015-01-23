NAMM 2015: TC Electronic Announces Viscous Vibe Pedal

With Viscous Vibe, TC Electronic has created a dead-on 1:1 digital recreation of the legendary Shin-Ei Uni-Vibe, known from countless unforgettable recordings by Jimi Hendrix, Robin Trower and Pink Floyd.

The Shin-Ei Uni-Vibe is known for its otherworldly lush and syrupy sweet tones, and with Viscous Vibe these sounds are finally available in a modern, high-quality and compact pedal that won't break the bank.

Features

A meticulous 1:1 recreation of the legendary Shin-Ei Uni-Vibe

TonePrint enabled - for a world of signature sounds

Compact design

Stereo I/O

True Bypass and Analog-Dry-Through

“The Viscous Vibe holds a very special place in my heart," says Tore Mogensen, product manager for guitar at TC Electronic.

"We've spent hours and hours on end dialing this one in, while meticulously A / B testing it with the real deal, and I have to say it sounds absolutely perfect! So it's no wonder that I'm proud of what we've achieved here, and we just know you're going to love it!”

Viscous Vibe is the perfect mix of vintage and modern with its gloriously gooey old-school sounds mixed with contemporary features like Stereo I/O, True Bypass and Analog-Dry-Through, plus TC Electronic's ingenious TonePrint technology, which lets you create your own personal Vibe tones or beam custom made signature sounds to the pedal via the free TonePrint App and Editor.

There's no doubt that with Viscous Vibe the world of rock just leveled up!

Available: May in Europe / June in the U.S.

Price: $129.99 US / £99 UK / €129 EUR