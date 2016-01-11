NAMM 2016: Bedell Guitars Introduces Rio Acoustic Series

Brazilian rosewood has long been heralded as the pinnacle of guitar body tonewoods.

Though many of the tonewoods in the rosewood family grow in the tropics, none has ever matched the magical Dalbergia nigra of Brazil.

Decades of being buried in a wet environment and the slow natural aging of the Esperanza tree somehow results in the finest music wood of all. You can hold a tonewood set between your fingers and feel it vibrate. A bright glass-like ring that sustains, and that unique Brazilian rosewood aroma, are a testament to its life.

With this prodigy of Brazilian rosewoods, Bedell Guitars has created the Rio Power Dread, the Rio Bold Orchestra and the Rio Regal Parlor. They are extraordinary Brazilian instruments. Due to Esperanza's denseness a thinner more responsive back is used. A hand selected extra stiff salvaged Bearclaw Sitka spruce soundboard and tone bars are hand carved for 100 percent tuned tops.

The one-piece Honduran mahogany neck is dovetailed into the body with a compound taper similar to how vintage guitars were made in the 1930s. And a stunning Bedell Rio Burst is applied to compliment the magic of the music these instruments produce.

All of Bedell Guitar's Brazilian rosewood is legally documented for world travel and future conveyance. A concierge service is available to assist musicians with required travel permits or international sales. Doing the right thing never sounded better.

Full Specs:

$6,990 MAP

Solid salvaged Sitka spruce top

Solid Brazilian rosewood back and sides

Honduran mahogany neck

Ebony fretboard/bridge

Ebony binding

Bone nut/saddle

1 11/16” nut width

Waverly tuners

Bedell “Rio” Burst Gloss

Hardshell Case

Parlor, Orchestra or Dreadnought body shapes

Handcrafted in Bend, OR, U.S.A.

Limited Lifetime Warranty

For more about Bedell Guitars, visit bedellguitars.com.