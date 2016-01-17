NAMM 2016: Demo Carvin's Audio Line Array at the Winter NAMM Show

Carvin Corporation, the company that helps musicians and audio professionals sound their best through personalized service and quality American-built pro audio and instrument amplifiers, is pleased to announce:

Come hear how you can reach every seat in the house with amazing clarity at the Carvin Audio Line Array Demo in the Hilton California Ballroom at the 2016 Winter NAMM Show.

The Carvin Audio line array system on demo includes our TRx3210A Active 2500W 3-Way Line Array Element, TRx3218 Dual 18-Inch 8000W Subwoofer, TCS5800 Dual 18-Inch 9600W Subwoofer, TRx2115A Active 2000W 15-Inch Main/Monitor, TRx2218A Active 2500W Subwoofers and ARX4 15,200W DSP Sub Amp Rack.

Demo times are:

Thursday, January 21, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friday, January 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 23, noon to 2 p.m.

