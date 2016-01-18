NAMM 2016: Electro-Harmonix Introduces Bass Preacher Compressor Pedal for Bass

Electro-Harmonix (Booth # 5396) announces the introduction of the Bass Preacher, a compact compressor/sustainer designed specifically for the powerful low frequencies and massive dynamic range produced by the modern bass guitar.

The Bass Preacher’s input sensitivity ranges from -10 dBu to +2 dBu making it an ideal fit for both passive and active basses of varying output levels. Its Sustain knob controls the amount of compression and the pedal features an Attack toggle switch that changes the timing of the onset of compression.

Three selectable settings are provided: Fast, Medium and Slow. In Fast mode the compression engages immediately and produces an intensely squashed sound. In Slow mode the compression engages more slowly, allowing more initial transients to come thru.

The Medium mode is a compromise between the two attack envelopes.The Bass Preacher produces a maximum gain reduction of -21 dB and its Volume control lets the user adjust the amount of makeup gain to cut, match or boost the outgoing signal in relation to the incoming one.

The Bass Preacher features true bypass switching to maintain maximum signal path integrity when the pedal is in bypass mode. Power is via a 9V battery or an optional EHX9.6DC-200mA power supply available. The pedal carries a U.S.A. List Price of $105.50 and is available now.

