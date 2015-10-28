NAMM 2016: Fender Introduces Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster

Fender has launched its new Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster.

Here's some information about the new model, direct from Fender's latest newsletter:

Honoring the electrifying “Voodoo Chile” who popularized the Stratocaster guitar and its tremendous sonic flexibility, the Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster gives you the same fiery tone and playing feel to wield as your own.

Full of incendiary vintage tone and classic style, this extraordinary instrument features signature touches and unique appointments based on his distinctive “flipped-over” guitars.

FEATURES

Reverse headstock with signature on rear

Special neck plate with silhouette and engraved “Authentic Hendrix” inscription

American Vintage ’65 pickups with reverse-slant single-coil bridge pickup

Reverse-mounted pickups creates reverse pole piece stagger for subtly changed string-to-sting volume balance

9.5”-radius “C”-shaped maple neck with medium jumbo frets

Includes a deluxe gig bag

PRICE: $899.99

“REVERSE” HEADSTOCK Mirroring Hendrix's penchant for playing right-handed guitars flipped over, the reverse Seventies-style headstock on this guitar alters the relative length of the strings—creating a unique playing feel while adding more snap to the treble strings.

REVERSE BRIDGE PICKUP In an especially authentic touch, the single-coil bridge pickup on this signature model is mounted with a reverse slant, generating warm sound with enhanced upper harmonics and definition on the bass strings while adding girth to the treble strings.

HEADSTOCK SIGNATURE The venerable legacy of Hendrix is commemorated in this instrument’s reversed headstock, complete with Hendrix's signature.

ENGRAVED NECK PLATE This signature Stratocaster model features a special neck plate engraved with a shoulders-up silhouette of Hendrix and an “Authentic Hendrix” inscription.

AMERICAN VINTAGE ’65 PICKUPS To get the pure electric tone that is an elemental part of Hendrix’ legacy, we’ve equipped his signature model with three reverse-mounted American Vintage ‘65 single-coil Stratocaster pickups. This reverses the pole piece stagger, subtly changing the string-to-string volume balance for authentic Hendrix-style tone.

9.5” FINGERBOARD RADIUS This instrument’s 9.5” radius is slightly flatter than a vintage-style radius—offering enough arc to provide a naturally comfortable fret-hand feel while making it easier to bend notes.

For more information about this guitar, visit its page on fender.com.