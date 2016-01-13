NAMM 2016: Martin Guitar Expands Standard Series, Introduces 17 and 15 Series

Just in time for the 2016 Winter NAMM Show, Martin Guitar continues its tradition of innovation by enhancing its iconic 18, 28 and 35 Standard Series and introducing new cutaway models featuring the new Aura VT Enhance acoustic amplification by Fishman.

Martin's 2016 lineup also includes the new 17 Series, which showcases stunning Black Smoke and Whiskey Sunset burst finish designs, plus two new cutaway models in the 15 Series that include the new Matrix VT Enhance acoustic amplification by Fishman.

You can find details on Martin's new-for-2016 models below.

Complete product specs can be found at martinguitar.com/new. Learn more about the new Aura VT Enhance (with Acoustic Imaging) and Matrix VT Enhance acoustic amplification by Fishman at martinguitar.com/VTEnhance.

OK, here are the 14 new models! You can see photos of all of them below.

STANDARD SERIES

Featuring New Aura VT Enhance acoustic amplification system with Acoustic Imaging35 Series:

• DC-35E: A Sitka spruce top is paired with East Indian rosewood sides and three-piece back in a classic combination called the DC-35E. This acoustic-electric Dreadnought cutaway features a black ebony fingerboard and bridge with a matching black pickguard, and is equipped with Martin SP Lifespan Phosphor Bronze strings. Plug into the new, state-of-the-art Aura VT Enhance electronics by Fishman for an added benefit and slide into another dimension. The D-35 is the base for this model and is the preferred instrument of choice for artist Seth Avett. (MSRP: $4,299)

• OMC-35E: A narrow waist, small bodied guitar that produces a remarkable full sound, the OMC-35E is a must have for players of all levels. This Orchestra, acoustic-electric cutaway model features a solid Sitka spruce top, East Indian rosewood sides and three-piece back, black ebony fingerboard and bridge and a matching black pickguard. The Aura VT Enhance electronics with discreet tone and volume controls inside the soundhole and a battery box integrated into the endpin jack for easy access make this guitar perfection amplified. Plug in and slide into another dimension. (MSRP: $4,299)

• GPC-35E: Slightly smaller than a Dreadnought, the GPC-35E still packs a tonal punch. This is a Grand Performance, acoustic-electric cutaway model, featuring a solid Sitka spruce top, East Indian rosewood sides and three-piece back, black ebony fingerboard and bridge and a matching black pickguard. Introduced this year, the Fishman Aura VT Enhance electronics complete this model and enhances the tone that fuels your musical journey. (MSRP: $4,299)

28 Series:

• DC-28E: This Dreadnought, acoustic-electric cutaway takes advantage of the full tonal qualities of East Indian rosewood and pairs it with a solid Sitka spruce top. A black ebony fingerboard and bridge with complementing black pickguard complete this beautiful model. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, Martin introduces the new Fishman Aura VT Enhance electronics, the perfect addition to elevate the legendary Martin tone you’ve come to love and expect. D-28 style instruments have been played by many musical legends including Elvis Presley and Marcus Mumford. (MSRP: $4,199)

• OMC-28E: An Orchestra, acoustic-electric cutaway, the OMC-28E is crafted with solid Sitka spruce top, East Indian rosewood back and sides, black ebony fingerboard and bridge and a complementing black pickguard. Fishman Aura VT Enhance electronics make this the guitar that reminds you why you fell in love with us in the first place. (MSRP: $4,199)

• GPC-28E: The GPC-28E is a Grand Performance, acoustic-electric cutaway, featuring a solid Sitka spruce top, East Indian rosewood back and sides, black ebony fingerboard and bridge and a complementing black pickguard. This combination of features and new Fishman Aura VT Enhance electronics make this the guitar that will simply get better with time. (MSRP: $4,199)

18 Series:

• DC-18E: The warm tones of the genuine mahogany back and sides combined with a Sitka spruce top make this Dreadnought, acoustic-electric cutaway model truly sing. A solid black ebony fingerboard and bridge, tortoise color binding and matching pickguard adorn this model. Martin introduces the new, Fishman Aura VT Enhance electronics on this model. Aura VT Enhance electronics uses the most advanced technology with discreet, soundhole-mounted controls for volume and tone preserving the pure and unique acoustic tone of each model. This is a classic Martin with contemporary playability, a modern take on the classic D-18 that was the instrument of choice for Hank Williams. (MSRP: $3,899)

• OMC-18E: The OMC-18E acoustic-electric cutaway model is crafted with a solid Sitka spruce top, genuine mahogany back and sides and solid black ebony fingerboard and bridge. Tortoise color binding and matching pickguard are also featured on this model. Fishman Aura VT Enhance electronics make this guitar everything you’ve ever wanted from a Martin and more. The Aura VT electronics system provides you, the player, with added dimensions to customize your sound creating the ultimate Martin guitar experience. (MSRP: $3,899)

• GPC-18E: The GPC-18E Grand Performance, acoustic-electric cutaway model has been finely crafted with a solid Sitka spruce top, genuine mahogany back and sides and solid black ebony fingerboard and bridge. A sleek modified low oval neck with a Performing Artist taper give you greater ease of play up and down the fingerboard. Tortoise color binding and matching pickguard embellish this model. The all-new Aura VT Enhance electronics make this guitar the complete package for players of all levels. With Aura imaging specifically made for each guitar model, you can plug in and enhance the sound you fell in love with in the first place. (MSRP: $3,899)

17 SERIES

• 00L-17 Black Smoke: A solid Sitka spruce top and Mahogany back and sides are the foundation for this sloped shoulder Grand Concert model. The grained ivoroid binding and pickguard are beautiful against the satin black smoke finish. A modern straightline Guatemalan rosewood bridge and a modified low oval neck with Performing Artist taper complete the 00L-17 Black Smoke. Also available in Whiskey Sunset burst finish. (MSRP: $2,299)

• 000-17 Whiskey Sunset: The 000-17 Whiskey Sunset Auditorium model boasts a rich, warm sunburst finish that will delight any player with its aesthetic beauty. It is crafted with a solid Sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides for a comforting, warm tone. The Guatemalan rosewood fingerboard and bridge pop against the rich, sunburst finish. The comfortable body size and modified low oval neck with a Performing Artist taper make this guitar easy to play. Also available in a Black Smoke finish.

(MSRP: $2,299)

• 00-17S Black Smoke: A Grand Concert addition to the 17 Series, this model features a beautiful satin black smoke finish with contrasting grained ivoroid binding. Despite its small size, this guitar projects and resonates beautifully. The model is constructed with a Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and a Guatemalan rosewood fingerboard and bridge. Also available in a Whiskey Sunset burst finish. (MSRP: $2,299)

15 SERIES

Featuring Matrix VT Enhance acoustic amplification system

• DC-15ME: With an all mahogany body, the DC-15ME produces a warm, rich, full tone. This Dreadnought acoustic-electric cutaway model is complete with an East Indian rosewood fingerboard and bridge. The beauty of the fingerboard is enhanced with diamonds and squares position inlays. New Fishman Matrix VT Enhance electronics complete this model and make it a very affordable and versatile instrument for players looking for a classic, timeless model. This model is a variation on the D-15 played by Chris Martin of Coldplay. (MSRP: $2,249)

• OMC-15ME: The warm tones of mahogany pair beautifully with this small-bodied Orchestra model guitar. The OMC-15ME is an acoustic-electric cutaway featuring a mahogany top, back and sides and an East Indian rosewood fingerboard and bridge. The fingerboard is enhanced with diamonds and squares position inlays. The sleek modified low oval neck with a Performing Artist taper allows for greater ease when playing up and down the fretboard. The all-new Fishman Matrix VT Enhance electronics complete this model to give you the tone you fell in love with in the first place. (MSRP: $2,249)