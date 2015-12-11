NAMM 2016: PRS Guitars Releases New SE A20E and SE A30E Acoustic Models

PRS Guitars is adding two new models to its popular, more affordable SE line of acoustic guitars: SE A20E and SE A30E.

These two new models help round out the SE acoustic offering while continuing the SE legacy of providing professional quality and dependability for players of all levels at an excellent value.

Both new models feature the PRS 15.5” Angelus Cutaway body shape with a solid spruce top and the x-brace/classical hybrid top-bracing design found on PRS’s acclaimed Private Stock acoustic instruments, as well as the company’s trademark bird inlays and headstock design.

Undersaddle electronics, which are accessible via the soundhole with both tone and volume controls, also come standard and provide added flexibility and functionality for the playing on stage or at home with friends.

Where the two models diverge is in their wood appointments. The SE A20E pairs the solid spruce top with mahogany back and sides and a rosewood fretboard and bridge. This popular construction provides a lush tone with a uniform string-to-string balance.

The SE A30E is appointed with rosewood back and sides and an ebony fretboard and bridge. Rosewood provides players with bell-like highs and full bass response for an overtone-rich sound. These models join the ranks of the A10E, which features all-mahogany body construction, and the SE Alex Lifeson thinline acoustic, which was designed with the Rush guitarist to mirror the road-worthiness of his Private Stock model at a more attainable price.

All the SE models are designed for their balance of professional quality and road-worthy dependability. “We are constantly touring we also are constantly getting our gear handled by random airport personnel and random stage hands. I need a guitar that is going to sound as good as a high dollar guitar and something that I enjoy playing but don't have to be freaked out when I see the guy at the airport toss the road case. The A30E seems to have a very balanced, loud, full tone, and it translates amazingly through the piezo. The guitar itself is fantastic to play,” stated Trevor Young, guitarist for the Grammy-nominated reggae band SOJA.

To see and hear the new SE A30E and SE A20E, visit prsguitars.com.