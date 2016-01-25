NAMM 2016: Peavey Announces 6505 Guitar Subwoofer

Peavey announces the new 6505 subwoofer, the latest addition to its long-running 6505 Series.

Engineered for use onstage or in the studio, the 6505 subwoofer was designed specifically to support extended-range guitars and today’s ever-popular drop tunings.

Its size and design matches conveniently to the rest of the 6505 product line and makes it easy to transport to gigs and recording sessions.

The 6505 sub-woofer features 300 watts of total power, DDT compression, crossover frequency of 120 Hz, a bass contour circuit, 4th order Linkwitz-Riley crossover, 18" heavy-duty woofer, woofer servo for reduced woofer distortion, female XLR mic- or line-level balanced input, male XLR thru, switchable either high-pass or thru, and one 1/4" phone jack for speaker-in capability.

The Peavey 6505 series has been forging the sound of metal aggression for over two decades. Since 1992, it has defined the sounds of extreme rock guitar into a package equally suited to clubs, rehearsal rooms, and studios. Some of the biggest names in metal, including Machine Head, Asking Alexandria, and many more, trust their tones to the 6505 Series.

For more information, visit peavey.com.