NAMM 2016: Fender Custom Shop's Music Repeater Telecaster Was Inspired by an 18th-Century Pocket Watch

(Image credit: Damian Fanelli)

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) and its Custom Shop has unveiled the Music Repeater Telecaster, created by Master Builder Yuriy Shishkov.

As part of the Fender Custom Shop 2016 Prestige Collection for NAMM, this is a fully performing guitar with a floating timepiece musical repeater built into guitar. The guitar also comes with a two hundred year-old antique 18-karat gold and diamond repeater watch.

“For 30 years, the Fender Custom Shop has raised the bar in creating unique, premium performance guitars, and Yuriy’s Music Repeater is no exception,” said Mike Lewis, VP Product Development, Custom Shop. “Our Corona factory provides the ultimate bespoke experience for players and collectors seeking one-of-a-kind creations, representing the very best in Fender creativity and quality.”

Created in Fender’s Custom Shop, where these customized guitars come to life, the Music Repeater marries Swiss-made mechanical movement with intricately inlaid precious materials, including 38 sapphires, 20 feet of 18K rose gold wire inlay, 12 square inches of 18K rose gold 1 mm sheet inlay.

1,005 diamonds

325 natural pearls

18K rose gold solid Fender Logo

Custom-designed hardware and hand-stained wood mesh with gilded hand-carved patterns move along the delicate instrument to form an authentic example of the luthier’s art. Adding to the technical playability of the instrument, the visually stimulating guitar features fine silver accents and neck plate “plaque”, a cold enamel guilloche work on all custom made hardware, hand carving, fine silver and 18k gold gilding, custom pickup installed into the neck and custom electrics.

In addition, the Music Repeater features an exhibition grade Birds Eye maple neck as well as a Quilt and Soft Maple body, chambered body with functional sound hole, and a hand stained custom paint job.

For more information, visit fendercustomshop.com.