NAMM 2016: Seymour Duncan Introduces Catalina Dynamic Chorus Pedal

Seymour Duncan has announced the release of the Catalina Dynamic Chorus pedal.

The Catalina includes a uniquely innovative Dynamic Expression mode that allows you to control the depth of the effect through the intensity of your playing. There’s also a threshold control, which allows players to dial in the sensitivity of the Dynamic Expression feature to perfectly match any playing style.

“We’re very excited about Catalina,” says Max Gutnik, SVP of products and CRO. “In addition to a beautiful sounding chorus pedal, the innovative Dynamic Expression feature gives players the ultimate control – from subtle to bold, and everything in-between, without changing settings every other song or riding the footswitch all night.”

Catalina also has controls for mix, rate, depth, delay and tone. It employs analog Bucket-Brigade Devices (BBDs) supported by modern low-noise analog electronics. The footswitch is true bypass, for the most pure signal when the pedal is not in use.

For more information, visit this pedal's page on seymourduncan.com.

